Calls For KCC To Consider Appropriate Response Where Public Representatives Appointed To External Bodies Fail To Adhere To Proper Practice.

: 01/25/2020 - 13:46
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for Kildare County Council, as the appointing body, consider the appropriate response where public representatives appointed to external bodies fail to adhere to proper practice and procedure necessary for good governance of public bodies and of the administration of public funds.

The motion has been brought forward by Independent Cllr. and Kildare South General Election candidate, Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

It will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council on Monday afternoon.

 

#GE2020

