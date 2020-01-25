Saturday Sportsbeat

Win €000's On Kildare Today, with Supervalu's Price Cuts Campaign

: 01/25/2020 - 17:08
Author: Thomas Maher
SuperValu’s biggest ever price cuts campaign is underway across their own brand range of over 3,500 products.

With 100’s new price cuts across your favourite products, the Supervalu Price Cuts campaign gives consumers an opportunity to make real savings on their shopping in 2020.

And, more good news: Kfm and Supervalu are giving Kildare Today listeners the chance to win a €100 Supervalu voucher daily from Monday, Jan 29th to Thursday this week.

While, on Friday some lucky listener will win a whopping €500 SuperValu voucher.

Tune to Kildare Today, each morning from 9, for your chance to win one of these great prizes, thanks to SuperValu’s biggest price cuts campaign

For real value and service, SuperValu and Kfm – a winning combination

#ItsGotToBe

