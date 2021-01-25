Nearly 8,000 People In Co. Kildare Have Had Engagement With Job Path Since Inception.

7,601 people in Co. Kildare have engaged with Job Path, since its inception.

It is an "employment activation service that supports people who are long-term unemployed and those most at risk of becoming long-term unemployed to secure and sustain paid employment."

The state has contracted Seetec and Tura Nua to deliver the programme.

3,132 people in Co. Kildare engaged with the programme in 2017.

There was a significant reduction in the following years, from 1,962 people in the county, in 2018, to 1,130 last year.