Listen: 2 Kildare Town Amongs Those Deemed Cleaner Than European Norms.

Litter levels have continued to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic, with fewer than half of Ireland's towns now deemed clean, 2 Kildare towns among the,

Kilkenny remains our cleanest town with Navan, Mullingar and Tallaght among the most littered areas in the country.

Newbridge ranked 9th, and Maynooth came in at 10th.

IBAL surveyors found the worst sites nationwide were Dry Dock in Dublin’s IFSC and Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun, where “there was litter everywhere".

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says this has been quite a disappointing survey:

Image: IBAL logo

The An Taisce report for Newbridge stated: “Another excellent performance by Newbridge solidifies its place among our cleanest towns. Over half the sites surveyed got the top litter grade. The town centre shopping and adjoining laneway sites all scored very well in Newbridge e.g. Main Street, Edward Street, George’s Street and Limerick Lane. Newbridge Train Station and R445 Curragh Approach Road just missed getting the top litter grade – not much effort is required to achieve this. By far the most heavily littered site was Langton Road – this approach road had accumulations of ‘long-lie’ litter, much of it alcohol related, at the base of low lying shrubbery.”

The An Taisce report for Maynooth stated: “Some slippage after a great result last summer, but Maynooth has again done very well to claim a top ten spot in the rankings. Seven out of the ten sites surveyed got the top litter grade. These included the approach roads, residential area of Moyglare Meadow, Main Street and historic site of ‘Maynooth Pound’ – these were not just good with regard to litter but well presented and maintained. By far the most heavily littered site was the Recycle Facility at Aldi – huge volumes of bottles and other miscellaneous items had been discarded to the rear of the units.”

2020 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – FINAL RESULT