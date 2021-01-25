Listen Live Logo

Listen: 2 Kildare Town Amongs Those Deemed Cleaner Than European Norms.

: 25/01/2021 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Litter levels have continued to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic, with fewer than half of Ireland's towns now deemed clean, 2 Kildare towns among the,

Kilkenny remains our cleanest town with Navan, Mullingar and Tallaght among the most littered areas in the country.

Newbridge ranked 9th, and Maynooth came in at 10th.

IBAL surveyors found the worst sites nationwide were Dry Dock in Dublin’s IFSC and Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun, where “there was litter everywhere".

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says this has been quite a disappointing survey:

The An Taisce report for Newbridge stated: “Another excellent performance by Newbridge solidifies its place among our cleanest towns. Over half the sites surveyed got the top litter grade. The town centre shopping and adjoining laneway sites all scored very well in Newbridge e.g. Main Street, Edward Street, George’s Street and Limerick Lane.  Newbridge Train Station and R445 Curragh Approach Road just missed getting the top litter grade – not much effort is required to achieve this.  By far the most heavily littered site was Langton Road – this approach road had accumulations of ‘long-lie’ litter, much of it alcohol related, at the base of low lying shrubbery.”

The An Taisce report for Maynooth stated: “Some slippage after a great result last summer, but Maynooth has again done very well to claim a top ten spot in the rankings. Seven out of the ten sites surveyed got the top litter grade.  These included the approach roads, residential area of Moyglare Meadow, Main Street and historic site of ‘Maynooth Pound’ – these were not just good with regard to litter but well presented and maintained.  By far the most heavily littered site was the Recycle Facility at Aldi – huge volumes of bottles and other miscellaneous items had been discarded to the rear of the units.”

 

2020 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – FINAL RESULT

Position

Area

Classification

1

Kilkenny

Cleaner than European Norms

2

Killarney

Cleaner than European Norms

3

Ennis

Cleaner than European Norms

4

Tullamore

Cleaner than European Norms

5

Portlaoise

Clean to European Norms

6

Fermoy

Clean to European Norms

7

Bray

Clean to European Norms

8

Waterford City Centre

Clean to European Norms

9

Newbridge

Clean to European Norms

10

Maynooth

Clean to European Norms

11

Sligo

Clean to European Norms

12

Castlebar

Clean to European Norms

13

Gorey

Clean to European Norms

14

Ranelagh

Clean to European Norms

15

Letterkenny

Clean to European Norms

16

Athlone

Clean to European Norms

17

Tralee

Clean to European Norms

18

Limerick City Centre

Moderately littered

19

Galway City Centre

Moderately littered

20

Roscommon

Moderately littered

21

Drogheda

Moderately littered

22

Waterford City - Ballybeg

Moderately littered

23

Cavan

Moderately littered

24

Cork City Centre

Moderately littered

25

Longford

Moderately littered

26

Galway Inner City - Ballybane

Moderately littered

27

Monaghan

Moderately littered

28

Dundalk

Moderately littered

29

Dublin City Centre

Moderately littered

30

Tipperary

Moderately littered

31

Tallaght

Littered

32

Mahon - Cork City

Littered

33

Mullingar

Littered

34

Navan

Littered

35

Limerick City South - Galvone

Littered

36

Dublin North Inner City

Seriously littered

37

Ballymun

Seriously littered

