1,500 fines for non-essential travel have been issued within the past two weeks.

Since their introduction on January 11th, 909 fines have been handed out and 645 are being processed.

Gardai are reminding people that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations, adult passengers can be fined as well.

Officers also say that travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons, and that holidays abroad are not deemed essential.