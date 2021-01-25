Listen Live Logo

Covid 19 Swab Positivity Rate Falls To Pre-Christmas Rates.

: 25/01/2021 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

The positivity rate for Covid-19 swabs has fallen to its lowest level since before Christmas.

It has dropped to 7 per cent, after a rate of 25 per cent was recorded earlier this month.

14,883 swabs were analysed in Irish labs in the space of one day, and 1,084 were positive.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

