Coilte Says Its New Systems At Donadea Forest Park Are Reducing Traffic Congestion.

Coilte, responding to traffic complaints by the Donadea Resident’s Association, says its provider conducts "real time monitoring services"

This involves the raising of entrance barrier "immediately when significant traffic disruption occurs allowing the backlog to clear".

Coilte says this is " working well."

Donadea Resident’s Association has told Kfm Radio that traffic issues at the park are an "ongoing issue", which they attribute to the entrance barrier being sub-par.

They have also raised issued including what they describe as a lack of signage, and toilet facilities.

They contend they have made contact with Coillte in recent weeks but they have received no response.

Coilte, in a statement to Kfm Radio, says its introduction of a cashless payment system has "reduced traffic congestion significantly especially during peak hours"

And, in relation to toilet facilities, it says "unfortunately the café’s opening hours have been severely impacted by Covid-19 regulations. "

Its statement, in full:

"Coillte have an open forest policy and welcome over 18 million visits to our forests every year. We are Ireland’s largest provider of outdoor recreation and provide twelve forest parks, eight dedicated and purpose-built mountain bike trails, over 260 recreational forests and more than 3,000km of waymarked walking trails on our lands.

Since the government issued the COVID-19 restrictions last year, we have taken the necessary health and safety precautions to erect clear signage across all our recreational forest parks promoting the HSE’s social distancing guidelines of two metres (6.5 feet). We are also active on social media with daily messaging and continue to ask the public to abide by all Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines when visiting our forests.

Last month [December 2020] at Donadea Forest Park, we replaced the coin payments system with a modern state of the art cashless credit/debit card and iOS/Android phone payment systems, which has reduced traffic congestion significantly especially during peak hours (primarily Saturdays and Sundays between 12.30pm to 2.30pm).

Currently, our security provider conducts real time monitoring services, raising the barrier immediately when significant traffic disruption occurs allowing the backlog to clear which is working well.

In regards to on-site toilet facilities, unfortunately the café’s opening hours have been severely impacted by Covid-19 regulations. We apologise for the inconvenience, and ask for the public’s patience until normal café operating hours are restored.

In relation to illegal roadside parking, we remain in liaison with Kildare County Council and An Garda Síochána to seek solutions for this when it occurs.

To contact Coillte directly, please email info@coillte.ie or phone 1800 200 728."