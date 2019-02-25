N7/M7 Eastbound Traffic In The Work Zone To Be Moved On To The New Carriageway.

N7/M7 eastbound mainline traffic will move on to the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median from 06.00am tomorrow morning.

The 1st stage will involve splitting the traffic lanes on the eastbound M7/N7 carriageway on approach to Junction 9 at Naas North for around 2.5km, up to Junction 8, Johnstown, for 2.5km.

Motorists are advised that although both eastbound lanes are for the M7/N7 they should take the left hand lane only for those wishing to exit at Naas North and Johnstown.

This is to facilitate the completion of the new middle lane in this section

File image: RollingNews