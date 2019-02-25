Met Eireann's New Directions To Forecasters Welcomed.

Met Eireann's move to 'not show despair' about climate change should be welcomed.

New guidelines say forecasters are being asked not to scare people about climate change.

Environmental groups had been critical of Met Eireann in the past for failing to tell the public how climate change could be influencing weather events.

Former climatologist at Maynooth University Professor John Sweeney says not saying words such as 'inevitable' removes a potential 'defeatist' attitude in trying to combat the issue: