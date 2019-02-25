Ireland's Newest Lotto Millionaire Claims €10.2 Million Prize.

Ireland's newest millionaire has contacted the National Lottery to claim their prize.

The winner of last Saturday's jackpot turned up unexpectedly at the National Lottery HQ this morning, and will pick up 10.2 million euro over the next few days.

It's the biggest jackpot win in almost two years.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed the members of the syndicate who won 175 million in the Euromillions draw last week are deciding if they should go public or not.

Lotto Spokesperson Miriam Donohue says they are considering their options: