Highest Temperature In Ireland Today Recorded In Roscommon.

: 02/25/2019 - 17:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_roscommon.jpg

The highest temperature in the country today was recorded in Co. Roscommon.

Mount Dillon recorded highs of 17 degrees at around 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Met Eireann says tomorrow is set to be another dry and mild day.

Weather conditions will become more unsettled towards the weekend.

