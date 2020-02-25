Listen: Trócaire Launches Lenten Campaign Focussing On Defending Women.

The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare headquartered Trocaire is launching its Lenten campaign today,  focussing on supporting and defending women in the developing world.

The charity has found that disasters resulting from climate change are estimated to kill 14 times more women than men.

It also found that attacks on female human rights defenders are on the rise with 137 women attacked last year.

The charity is based in Maynooth and its  CEO Caoimhe DeBarra says these issues can be addressed with the help of their Lenten campaign:

