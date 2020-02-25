Woman Detained Following Man's Fatal Stabbing In Dublin.

A woman in her 30's has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Citywest in Dublin this morning.

The man in his 20's died after he was stabbed outside a house in the Browns Barn Wood estate in Kingswood at around 7am.

The Garda Technical Bureau is conducting forecnsic exam of the area and the mans body remains at the scene.

A woman in her 30's is being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardai are carrying out door to door inquiries and say there is no known motive at this time.

25/2/2020 Gardai are currently attending the scene of a fatal stabbing incident at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood near City West Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie