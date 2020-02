Flooding, caused by the River Barrow, is now being reported in two locations.

Kildare County Council says there is "severe flooding" on the on L80781 at the High Bridge, Levitstown.

Its from the Grand Canal to the Tankardstown Bridge, which runs along the River Barrow.

While flooding is also affecting the Athy to Carlow Road at the Three Counties, Maganey.

Caution is advised.