Border Collie Sells For €22,000.

: 02/25/2020 - 11:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dog_border_collie_running_through_water_pixabay.jpg

The world's most expensive sheepdog has sold for over €22,000

Megan - a border collie from the north of England - will be moving to America to round up cattle in Oklahoma.

The average price for a working dog is just under two and a half thousand euro.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

