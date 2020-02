Kildare’s Commercial Vacancy rate rose to 13.5% in the last three months of 2019.

GeoDirectory's Q4 report indicates that there are 5,871 commercial premises in Kildare.

At the end of December, 792 of these buildings were idle.

The Naas area had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 15.6%.

Maynooth had the lowest, at 8.9%.

Nationally, 16 counties recorded increases in commercial vacancies

File image: RollingNews