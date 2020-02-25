K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Protesters Involved In Achill & Oughterard Direct Provision Rallies Likely To Attend Tullamore Event.

: 02/25/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_offaly.jpg

A protest against a direct provision centre in Tullamore will likely be attended by people involved in similar demonstrations in Achill and Oughterard.

A new facility is to open in the town next week, accommodating up to 168 people seeking asylum.

Organisers of this Saturday's protest say they are prepared to take a 24/7 approach, and are taking advice from the people behind the Oughterard protests.

In October following weeks of demonstrations in the Co. Galway town, plans to open an accommodation centre for asylum seekers there were scrapped.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!