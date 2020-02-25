Protesters Involved In Achill & Oughterard Direct Provision Rallies Likely To Attend Tullamore Event.

A protest against a direct provision centre in Tullamore will likely be attended by people involved in similar demonstrations in Achill and Oughterard.

A new facility is to open in the town next week, accommodating up to 168 people seeking asylum.

Organisers of this Saturday's protest say they are prepared to take a 24/7 approach, and are taking advice from the people behind the Oughterard protests.

In October following weeks of demonstrations in the Co. Galway town, plans to open an accommodation centre for asylum seekers there were scrapped.