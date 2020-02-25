K Drive

Reports: Detectives Investigating Whether Fatal Stabbing Was Over A Parking Space.

It's believed detectives are investigating if a man, stabbed to death in Dublin this morning, was attacked over a parking space.

A woman in her 30s is being questioned, after the man in his late 20s was found with stab injuries outside a house in Browns Barn Wood in Kingswood at around 7am.

Gardaí say there's currently no known motive, but it's understood there was no relationship between the victim and the suspect, who may not have even known each other.

The mans's body has been removed for a post-mortem examination.

