792 business premises in Kildare are vacant.

GeoDirectory's report for the last three months of 2019 shows there has been an increase in the number of commercial buildings which are empty in the county.

Its up 0.5% to 13.5%

The Naas area had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 15.6%.

Maynooth had the lowest, at 8.9%.

Nationally, 16 counties recorded increases in commercial vacancies