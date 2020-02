A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner's mother at the home they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin in May 2017.

Patricia O'Connor was dismembered afterwards, and her remains were found scattered across the Wicklow and Dublin mountains.

35-year-old Kieran Greene was found guilty today after just under four and a half hours of jury deliberations.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says there are still three people on trial:

File image: RollingNews