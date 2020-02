A new councillor has joined Kildare County Council.

A special meeting of the council took place today, to fill a vacancy created by the General Election.

Sitting Cllr. in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District, Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan, won a Dáil seat in Kildare South.

She is required to vacant her seat

Sinn Fein selected her replacement, Noel Connolly, who has now been co-opted as a new councillor, following today's meeting.

Image: Noel Connolly/Kildare County Council