Gardai: A Man Has Appeared In Court, Charged In Connection With €190,000 Kildare Drugs Haul.

A man has appeared in court following a drug seizure in Kildare worth an estimated €190,000.

Gardai say members of the Divisional Drugs Unit at Naas, assisted by local units, conducted searches in the Prosperous and Donadea areas over the weekend.

Cannabis herb and cocaine (pending analysis) "with an estimated street value of up to €190,000 were recovered along with a quantity of mixing agent, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia."

A man in his thirties was arrested, and questioned at Naas.

A man was charged and appeared before Naas District Court yesterday.

Gardai say he has been remanded in custody, to a sitting in March.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.