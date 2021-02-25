Listen: KCC Appoints Design Team For Housing Project On Site Purchases In 2007.

A design team has now been appointed for the development of social homes on a site bought by Kildare County Council in 2007.

The land is on the Ardclough Road in Celbridge, and is earmarked for 37 homes.

Tenders were returned on February 11th, and KCC has appointed the Architect Design Team

Independent Cllr., Íde Cussen, speaking to Kildare Today, says it has taken a very long time to get to this point.

Cllr. Cussen joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme to discuss her motions at the February meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip MD.

They began by discussing the County Home in Athy.

Stock image: Pixabay