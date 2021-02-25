Listen: Community Climate Action Group Key Part Of Kildare Adult Learner Festival.

A community climate action group is a keynote participant of the Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board Adult Learner Festival.

The now online event will be launched on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Four groups are taking part this year.

KWETB says "They have been developing community education projects and reflecting on the experience of reconnecting with each other during the pandemic, and are now ready to share that learning"

The groups are the Breakout Art group from Irish Wheelchair Association in Athy, tKilcullen Community 4 Climate Action, Celbridge Sharing Skills and Kildare branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Clem Ryan was joined on Kildare Today by spokesperson, Cliona Kellegher and tutor Cecilia Ramondetta.

File image: Kilcullen Community 4 Climate Action Twitter profile image, 2021