UK Police Confirm Receipt Of Letter From Dubai's "Missing Princess".

Police in the UK confirmed a letter from Dubai's so-called "missing princess" has been received.

Princess Latifa claims she is being held captive in the UAE by her father, Dubai's ruler & UAE Vice-President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Reportedly the letter urges British police to reinvestigate the disappearance of her older sister, in Cambridge in 2000.

Princess Latifa claims her sister, Princess Shamsa, was also captured on their father's orders.

The UAE embassy in London insists Latifa is being cared for at home.