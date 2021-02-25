Listen:Almost70% Of Mental Health Facility Buildings Aren't Fit For Purpose.

Almost 70 per cent of mental health buildings aren't fit for purpose and require 'substantial improvement', according to the Mental Health Commission.

In a new report into the country's 63 facilities, it found roughly 3 in 10 are dirty while around half are poorly maintained.

It says many also have limited outdoor spaces and cramped bedrooms, which means a lack of privacy and dignity for patients.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, Caragh's John Farrelly, says a lot of work's needed to bring them up to standard:

File image: MHC logo