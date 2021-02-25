Listen Live Logo

Listen:Almost70% Of Mental Health Facility Buildings Aren't Fit For Purpose.

: 25/02/2021 - 15:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Almost 70 per cent of mental health buildings aren't fit for purpose and require 'substantial improvement', according to the Mental Health Commission.

In a new report into the country's 63 facilities, it found roughly 3 in 10 are dirty while around half are poorly maintained.

It says many also have limited outdoor spaces and cramped bedrooms, which means a lack of privacy and dignity for patients.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, Caragh's John Farrelly, says a lot of work's needed to bring them up to standard:

