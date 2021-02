Surveying of premises in 11 areas in Kildare under the National Broadband Plan intervention area in Kildare is underway.

That's according to Minister, Eamon Ryan

Around 13,000 premises in Kildare do not have internet access.

20% of those have been surveyed .

Assessments of those in Athy, Coneyboro, Aughaboura, Ballinapark, Castlemitchell, Bert, Kilberry and Kilkea, Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth has begun.

