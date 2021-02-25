Kildare Online Player Clinches €250,000 Lotto Prize.

A Kildare lotto player has clinched €250,000.

The online player won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of a quarter of a million euro in Wednesday night’s draw.

They bought their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw.



The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their life-altering prize.

The Lotto Plus 2 numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 11, 13, 15, 40, 41 and the bonus was: 34.

Stock image: Pexels