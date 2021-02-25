Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardai Appeal For Information On Boy's Attempted Murder.

: 25/02/2021 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai, investigating the shooting of a teenager near the Coombe hospital in Dublin, are appealing for information about a burnt out car found nearby.

The Black Hyundai I30, registration 07 TS 4838, was discovered on Greenville Avenue and detectives are trying to establish its movements in recent days.

A 17 year old was seriously injured after he was shot while he sat in the back of a taxi on Eugene Street, at around five to 11 last night.

Gardai are treating it as attempted murder.

These locals thought the gunfire was firecrackers at first.

16voxshoot.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

