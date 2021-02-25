Listen: Gardai Appeal For Information On Boy's Attempted Murder.

Gardai, investigating the shooting of a teenager near the Coombe hospital in Dublin, are appealing for information about a burnt out car found nearby.

The Black Hyundai I30, registration 07 TS 4838, was discovered on Greenville Avenue and detectives are trying to establish its movements in recent days.

A 17 year old was seriously injured after he was shot while he sat in the back of a taxi on Eugene Street, at around five to 11 last night.

Gardai are treating it as attempted murder.

These locals thought the gunfire was firecrackers at first.

Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie