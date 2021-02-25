Listen Live Logo

England's State Exams Replaced By Teacher Assessments.

: 25/02/2021 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Noble
State examinations in England have been replaced with teacher assessments.

Grades will be based on a range of matters, including mocks, coursework and in-class essays.

These students, due to do the equivalent of the Leaving Cert, are hoping the new system will work in their favour:

