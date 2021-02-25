Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UL Funding Garda Patrols To Clamp Down On Gatherings In Student Houses.

: 25/02/2021 - 16:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gardai_on_patrol_via_rollingnews.jpg

The University of Limerick is funding a high-visibility Garda patrol to clamp down on gatherings in student houses surrounding the campus.

UL President Professor Kerstin May says 100 euro fines will be issued to people found leaving their home without a reasonable excuse while a 500 euro fine will be issued to those caught organising house parties.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen in the Casteltroy area in recent weeks and the Department of Public Health Midwest has identified a number of clusters stemming from social visits in private student houses.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!