UL Funding Garda Patrols To Clamp Down On Gatherings In Student Houses.

The University of Limerick is funding a high-visibility Garda patrol to clamp down on gatherings in student houses surrounding the campus.

UL President Professor Kerstin May says 100 euro fines will be issued to people found leaving their home without a reasonable excuse while a 500 euro fine will be issued to those caught organising house parties.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen in the Casteltroy area in recent weeks and the Department of Public Health Midwest has identified a number of clusters stemming from social visits in private student houses.

File image: RollingNews