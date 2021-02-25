Listen Live Logo

Vodafone Reports Interruption To Fixed Broadband Services In Some Parts Of Ireland.

: 25/02/2021 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Vodafone is experiencing an interruption to fixed broadband services in some parts of the country.

Service teams are working on resolving the issue.

Earlier the company said there was an interruption to data services.

The company is thanking customers for their patience.

 

File image: Vodafone logo.

