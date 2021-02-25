€8 Million Spent On Prefabs For Kildare Schools Between 2008 & 2020.

The Dept. of Education has spent just shy of €8 million renting temporary accommodation for schools in Kildare.

The information was shared with the Public Accounts Committee by the Secretary General of the Department.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, is Vice Chair of PAC.

The monies in Kildare, some €7.9 million, were spent on prefabs for 22 schools between 2008 and 2020.

In all, the Department of Education has spent €108 million renting temporary classrooms for 396 schools in that time-frame.