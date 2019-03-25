The Eleven To Two Show

Thailand's Pro-Military Party Takes Lead In General Election.

: 03/25/2019 - 10:45
Author: Ciara Noble
thailand_map_3.png

Thailand's pro-military party has taken an unexpected lead in the first general election since a coup in 2014.

It's ahead with more than 90 percent of the votes counted.

The country's election commission has until May the 9th to announce the official results.

