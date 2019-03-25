The Eleven To Two Show

National Jobs Week Begins In Co. Kildare.

: 03/25/2019 - 10:52
Author: Ciara Noble
Over 80 events are being held across the country for National Jobs Week 2019, of which four are in Co. Kildare.

The Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty's launched the event.

Jobs Week will run all this week, with 14 thousand jobseekers and 500 employers expected to take part.

The biggest event will be the Intreo Careers Fair in Dublin Castle this Thursday.

It gives jobseekers and employers the chance to network and connect together and will provide information on the services available to them.

As well as advertising job vacancies, the events will include one to one CV clinics, interview preparation workshops, seminars, career coaching and recruitment fairs targeted at specific industries.

Each day will also feature online interactive Jobs Fairs allowing jobseekers to participate from the comfort of their own home.

 

