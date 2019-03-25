Eric Eoin Marques Due To Appear In Court In The US Today.

The man accused of being the "world's largest facilitator of child pornography" is to appear before a US court today.

Eric Eoin Marques was extradited on Saturday morning after being surrendered to FBI agents at Dublin Airport.

He is accused of setting up a hosting site that allowed over 100 websites to post videos and images of child abuse.

Mr. Marques - who has dual citizenship - has been in custody since 2013.

His surrender was approved in 2015, but not executed to allow him to appeal the decision.

