Listen: Kildare House Prices Up 3.8% Over The Last Year.

Prices for average three-bed semis in Kildare rose by 1.1% in the first three months of this year.

The Real Estate Alliance has found that, over the past year, prices in the county have gone up by 3.8% and average at €276,500.

Prices in Newbridge rose by 1.9% in the first quarter to €235,000.

Naas is up by 1.1% to €175,000.

Celbridge and Maynooth have both risen by 1.02% to €298,000.

Nationally, the index shows a 2.9% increase in house prices.

REA spokesperson Barry McDonald says the figures appear to be levelling off nationwide: