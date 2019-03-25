The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare House Prices Up 3.8% Over The Last Year.

: 03/25/2019 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Noble
for_sale_sign.jpg

Prices for average three-bed semis in Kildare rose by 1.1% in the first three months of this year.

The Real Estate Alliance has found that, over the past year, prices in the county have gone up by 3.8% and average at €276,500.

Prices in Newbridge rose by 1.9% in the first quarter to €235,000.

Naas is up by 1.1% to €175,000.

Celbridge and Maynooth have both risen by 1.02% to €298,000.

Nationally, the index shows a 2.9% increase in house prices.

REA spokesperson Barry McDonald says the figures appear to be levelling off nationwide:

monhouse.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!