EC Imposes €12.5 Million Fine On Nike.

Nike has been handed a €12.5 million fine for restricting the sale of football merchandise throughout Europe.

The European Commission says Nike stopped traders selling products from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona to other countries in the EU.

This in turn led to less choice and higher prices for consumers for around 13 years.

The Commission found Nike's practices breached EU competition rules, but the brand was granted a 40 percent fine reduction for cooperating with the investigation.