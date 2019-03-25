Listen: 10% Increase In The Number Of Sexual Offences Reported To Gardai.

There was a ten per cent increase in the number of sexual offences reported to gardaí in last quarter of 2018, according to figures from the CSO.

102 such offences were recorded in Kildare throughout 2018.

Cliona Saidlear from the Rape Crisis Network Ireland says people may have been encouraged to come forward and report sexual offences last year:

The CSO notes that the data is "under reservation".

This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by CSO.