Listen: May Concedes She Doesn't Have Enough Support For Her Brexit Deal.

Theresa May has conceded she doesn't have enough support for the Brexit deal.

It comes as the EU has warned a no deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

