KCC Asks For More Information On Aldi HQ Plans.

: 03/25/2019 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's planners have requested more detailed information on Aldi's proposal to  expand its Irish headquarters in Naas.

It is seeking planning permission for construction of a new building, of 4,600 square metres, on its 2 hectare site on the Jigginstown Road.

It also wants to install 166 parking spaces.

Kildare planners were due to publish their determination today, but have asked for additional information

Stock image: Pixabay

The development description is as follows:
"a two storey office building (c 4,326 sq.m GFA, 11.6m in height), plant room and enclosures at roof level. The development also includes 166 no. surface car parking spaces, 36 no. cycle parking spaces, signage, a standalone single storey substation (3.305m in height), hard and soft landscaping and associated site works. Access to the site will be taken from the existing distributor road which defines its eastern perimeter. The proposed development includes the completion of the internal distributor road to connect to the existing roundabout at the Naas Ring Road adjacent to the north west

Development Address: this site, extending to circa 2.4 ha, ,located on lands to west of the existing Aldi Regional Office and Distribution Centre,Southern Link Business Park, Newbridge Road, ,Jigginstown, Naas, Co.Kildare"

 

