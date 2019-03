The White House says the Mueller investigation - which looked for alleged collusion between Donald Trump and Russia - has been a "disgrace".

The president claims he's been completely exonerated after no evidence was found to suggest his campaign worked with Moscow to swing the 2016 presidential election.

While the report concludes that he hasn't committed a crime - it does not exonerate him of obstructing justice.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says it's been a massive waste of money.