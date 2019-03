SIPTU workers at the FAI are looking for answers after it emerged John Delaney's rent was paid for, while they were suffering pay cuts.

It's been reported the Football Association paid 3 thousand euro a month in rent for Mr Delaney on top of his salary.

He has become Executive Vice President of the FAI after stepping down as CEO.

Sport's Journalist, Athy man, Ewan McKenna says the rent revelations are hard to understand.