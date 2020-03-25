K Drive

Greta Thunberg Is In Self-Isolation Over Covid 19 Fears.

Ciara Plunkett
Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg is self-isolating over fear she has the coronavirus.

The 17-year-old says she and her father had shown symptoms after their recent tour of Europe.

They haven't been tested yet, but they're both self-isolating.

 

