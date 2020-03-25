K Drive

Listen: Taoiseach No Longer Belives Ireland Will Have 15,000 Confirmed Covid 19 Cases By March 30th.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach no longer thinks there will be 15,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland by the end of the month.

There are currently 1,329 cases here resulting in seven deaths.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

File image; Leo Varadkar/RollingNews
 

