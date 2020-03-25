K Drive

Childcare Providers Will Have To Sign An Emergency Agreement To Get Govt. Supports.

03/25/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Children's Minister says childcare providers will have to sign an emergency agreement to avail of government supports.

They will be required not to charge parents for services from this month, and assure parents that their child's place is secure post Covid 19.

Creches will also have to agree that staff are paid at pre-Covid-19 levels, with the benefit of the funding from Revenue and the Department of Children.

Minister Katherine Zappone says the measures will help to ensure the Childcare Sector is in a position to reopen after the crisis.

 

File image: Katherine Zappone/RollingNews

