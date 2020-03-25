Listen: Additional Supports For Independent Radio Stations To Be Finalised In The Coming Days.

The Communications Minister says a new measure to support local radio through the coronavirus pandemic will be finalised in the coming days.

The broadcasting levy paid by independent radio stations has already been waived for the first six months of this year, to ensure that stations survive this difficult period.

In addition, measures announced last evening saw the government commit to support up to 70 per cent of worker's salaries up to a cap of 410 euro a week.

Speaking to Clare FM, Minister Richard Bruton says he will be following up with additional measures in the coming days, to keep the lines of communication open with local radio stations.

File image: Richard Bruton/RollingNews