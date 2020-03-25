IOC President Not Ruling Out A Spring Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hasn't ruled out the possibility of next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics taking place in the spring rather than summer.

Speaking a short time ago, Bach said that "sacrifices and compromises" will be needed as preparations now begin for to find a new slot after the Games were postponed for the first time due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy says Irish athletes will continue to be funded as normal despite the postponement of the Olympics until 2021.

The annual carding scheme was adapted last year to guarantee athletes their funding across two years in order to allow better preparation to qualify for the Olympics.

Under the 'international carding' scheme, 2.43 million euro was allocated this year.