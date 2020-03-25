K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: China Has, In Recent Days, Reported Few New Cases Of Covid 19.

: 03/25/2020 - 14:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
china_1.jpg

In recent days China has reported few or no new cases of coronavirus.

Some cities are returning to normal after weeks of being in lockdown.

Karl Long, originally from Greystones in County Wicklow, has been living in China for 18 years.

He says life is beginning to return to normal:

newstalk14401.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!