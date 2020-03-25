Horse Racing Ireland Is To Make Its Facilities Available To The HSE During Covid 19 Crisis.

Horse Racing Ireland , which is headquartered on the Curragh, is making their facilities available to the HSE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing had been continuing behind closed doors up until yesterday’s introduction of new government measures to tackle the virus.

The HSE began preparations yesterday to use Mallow racecourse as a test centre, and the HRI say they’ll identify other personnel and infrastructure that may be useful.

Its not clear if that could include race courses in Naas, The Curragh, or Punchestown.