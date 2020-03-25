K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Horse Racing Ireland Is To Make Its Facilities Available To The HSE During Covid 19 Crisis.

: 03/25/2020 - 14:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
horse_racing_ireland_logo.jpg

Horse Racing Ireland , which is headquartered on the Curragh, is making their facilities available to the HSE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing had been continuing behind closed doors up until yesterday’s introduction of new government measures to tackle the virus.

The HSE began preparations yesterday to use Mallow racecourse as a test centre, and the HRI say they’ll identify other personnel and infrastructure that may be useful.

Its not clear if that could include race courses in Naas, The Curragh, or Punchestown.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!